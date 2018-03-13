- ITV Report
Weather: a cloudy start with patchy rain will clear to leave a bright day with sunny spells
It will be a cloudy start in the east with some patchy rain in places, but this will soon clear away and then all parts will have a bright day with some sunny spells.
There will be a scattering of light showers, but these will become increasingly isolated during the afternoon, with many places having a dry and sunny end to the day.
With only light winds, it should feel quite pleasant in any sunshine, and afternoon temperatures will reach a maximum of 12 Celsius (54F).