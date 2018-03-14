American students walk out in gun law protest

Thousands of students have walked out on classes across America to protest against the lack of gun control in America.

Youngsters were encouraged to leave school at 10am for 17 minutes, on minute for every victim of the Florida shooting in February.

More than 3000 separate walkouts were planned across America and other parts of the world.

Many students walked down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in order to make their point to those in power.

Chants of "Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!" and "What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!" were heard as students made their voices heard.