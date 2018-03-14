Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant forces it into overhead locker

United Airlines has refunded the distraught owners their pet cabin fee. Credit: PA

United Airlines has taken “full responsibility” for the death of a dog after it was forced into an overhead locker by a flight attendant. Witnesses say that the owner was “adamant” about keeping the puppy underneath her seat but was forced to store it in the overhead locker. The dog, Kokito, had been heard barking during the three and half hour journey from Houston to New York before going silent.

Fellow passenger Maggie Gremminger, who supported the distraught owners, tweeted: “At the end of the flight, the woman found her dog, deceased. She sat in the airplane aisle on the floor crying, and all of surrounding passengers were utterly stunned.” “I am disgusted and traumatized. Pets are family. How could a trained flight attendant instruct a passenger to place her dog in that bin…” “Why would the flight attendant force the woman to put her dog there? I could have done something. I’m so upset.”

United Airlines has apologised for the incident, saying: "This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. "We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again." The family have been refunded the cost of their tickets, including the $125 (£90) pet cabin fee. In a blog post, Gremminger says that she and another passenger were offered $75 (£54) in credit “for staying and working with them” but they both refused. Guidelines on the United Airlines website states "the kennel must fit completely under the seat in front of the customer and remain there at all times."

What are the rules for passengers taking pets on airlines operating in the UK?