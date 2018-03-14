House Intelligence Democrats: 'significant evidence' of collusion between Trump and Russia

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are sharply disagreeing with Republicans on the panel who say they do not see any evidence of collusion or coordination between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

California Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, said on Tuesday that he believes there is "significant evidence" of collusion between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia, though he could not say if there was criminal wrongdoing.

Republicans on the committee announced on Monday that they had completed a draft report and they saw no evidence of collusion.

Mr Schiff, who saw the Republican report for the first time on Tuesday, said Democrats on the committee would try to continue the investigation where possible and would write their own report to lay out conclusions from the intelligence panel's year-long investigation into Russian meddling.

The Republican report "misleadingly characterises events, and paints a portrait and tells a story that could not have been better written if it was written in the White House itself," Mr Schiff said.

Mr Trump enthusiastically praised the draft Republican report, telling reporters on Tuesday morning that the White House is "very, very happy" with the Republican conclusions.

"It was a powerful decision that left no doubt and I want to thank the House intelligence committee," Mr Trump said.

Democrats have said for some time that they believed Republicans were not conducting a serious investigation.

Mr Schiff on Tuesday released a 22-page report detailing threads that Democrats still believe the committee should pursue and witnesses they still want to hear from. Those include White House officials, campaign officials and people in the intelligence community.

As examples of evidence of coordination, Mr Schiff cited multiple contacts between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia, including a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 and information passed on to an Australian diplomat by a former Trump campaign aide, George Papadopolous, that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Mr Schiff said Democrats would try to release all committee interview transcripts in their report. He also signalled that he would reopen or begin certain lines of inquiry if Democrats retake the majority of the House this November.