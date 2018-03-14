Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suspended until end of the season by Sky Sports

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a Sky Sports pundit until the end of the season.

Carragher was filmed on Saturday spitting out of his car window at a man and his daughter.

The ex-England international has repeatedly apologised for his actions since the video emerged of the incident.

He was quickly suspended by Sky Sports - missing his usual role as part of Monday Night Football this week - and this has now been extended until the end of the current Premier League campaign in May.