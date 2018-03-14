Rain for many, but a mild night.

Mild tonight, but windy for some. Rain affecting most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland through the early hours, but it will become drier in the southwest by morning. Scotland some rain and hill snow this evening, then mainly dry.

Rain in the north and east of the UK on Thursday, with hill snow in eastern Scotland. Brighter weather elsewhere, but with a few heavy showers between sunny spells. Mild but windy.

Rain in the north and east on Friday, sunshine and showers in the southwest. Turning very cold this weekend. Risk of snow, especially on Sunday, mainly in the east and south.