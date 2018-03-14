Snow warning issued as a mini Beast from the East makes its way to Britain

Just ten days ago, the UK was starting to right itself after being ravaged by the so-called Beast from the East. A deep area of low pressure dragged Siberian air in across the country, resulting in countrywide travel disruption and the closure of hundreds of schools.

It was the most significant widespread cold spell since 2010.

Since then, however, it really has started to feel like spring had finally sprung! Highs today in Kew Gardens have reached nearly 14C (comfortably above the seasonal average), the daffodils are starting to show themselves and the Spring Equinox next Tuesday - the astronomical start of Spring - is fast approaching.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves - we're not quite out of the wintry woods yet.

Once again a large area of high pressure is developing; this time over northwest Russia/Scandinavia. It will start to drift towards the UK over the next 48 hours dragging Arctic air in across us over the weekend.