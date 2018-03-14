Snow warning issued as a mini Beast from the East makes its way to Britain
Just ten days ago, the UK was starting to right itself after being ravaged by the so-called Beast from the East. A deep area of low pressure dragged Siberian air in across the country, resulting in countrywide travel disruption and the closure of hundreds of schools.
It was the most significant widespread cold spell since 2010.
Since then, however, it really has started to feel like spring had finally sprung! Highs today in Kew Gardens have reached nearly 14C (comfortably above the seasonal average), the daffodils are starting to show themselves and the Spring Equinox next Tuesday - the astronomical start of Spring - is fast approaching.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves - we're not quite out of the wintry woods yet.
Once again a large area of high pressure is developing; this time over northwest Russia/Scandinavia. It will start to drift towards the UK over the next 48 hours dragging Arctic air in across us over the weekend.
Winds - today flowing in from a mild southerly direction - will gradually back southeasterly then easterly resulting in daytime highs, again, struggling to get above freezing in places.
That strengthening easterly wind will touch gale force across eastern parts and higher ground on Saturday making conditions feel subzero.
The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice on Friday (eastern areas) and Sunday (central/southeast England) but these warnings are regularly updated so you are advised to stay in touch with the latest guidance on this developing situation.
Reassuringly, this mini-beast from the east is likely to be a much shorter lived affair; with the cold peaking over the weekend. The centre of that high pressure area then slowly drifts south and west gradually drawing in milder Atlantic air throughout next week.
- Weather forecast for coming days
Tonight: Staying windy with gales in the north and west. Rain gradually pushes northeastwards, clearing the southwest later in the night. A generally mild night for most.
Thursday: Rain in the north and east, with hill snow in eastern Scotland. Early rain elsewhere clearing to brighter weather for a time, but showers arriving later. Windy for most.
Outlook: Unsettled on Friday with a snow risk in the northeast later. Very cold over the weekend with brisk winds and a risk of a few snow showers, particularly in the south and east.
A Met Office weather warning has been issued. Monday will be another very cold day, it will also be largely dry and bright aside from a few snow showers.
Gradually, from Tuesday onwards, wet, windy and milder weather is expected to make a return, particularly in the north where rain is likely to be preceded by a spell of snow. In the south it should remain dry, bright and cold with some sunshine.