'The thing I remember now is that twinkle in his eye': Former ITV News Science Editor on meeting Stephen Hawking

I interviewed Stephen Hawking twice - not enough to claim even acquaintance, but enough to notice the gleam in his eye that betrayed a man with a keen sense of humour and a thirst for fun.

How else could you describe someone who appeared in Star Wars and the Simpsons, who took one of those flights that simulate weightlessness, and who reportedly used to try to drive his wheelchair over the feet of people who could take the joke?

He was, however, primarily a scientist. And luckily for him, he was a theoretical physicist – luckily because that kind of physics goes on in your head and so his motor neurone disease didn’t hinder his career.

Theoretical physics is tough stuff; unimaginably complex mathematical equations to be manipulated.

Hawking, reputedly, could hold these monsters in his head without the need of a blackboard – it’s a bit like holding all the scores of every match in the Premier League for the last couple of seasons and the goalscorers, except much, much harder.

One of his first discoveries was about black holes.

Everyone knows that black holes suck everything in – matter, radiation, everything. Nothing escapes.

But Hawking found that black holes leak. Radiation escapes from some black holes. They called it Hawking radiation.

But the interesting thing is how he found it.

He combined theories of space, time and gravity – the stuff of the cosmos – with quantum mechanics, the theories that describe how impossibly small things work. That’s typical of Hawking’s boldness and imagination.