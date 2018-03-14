- ITV Report
A brief history of Stephen Hawking's remarkable life
World-renowned physicist Professor Stephen Hawking's death at the age of 76 ends one of the most remarkable lives in science.
At 22 he was given only a few years to live following his diagnosis with a rare form of motor neurone disease that left him wheelchair bound and speaking through a voice synthesiser.
But he went on to achieve groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity then educate millions to great acclaim and many awards.
Though the A Brief History of Time author famously declined a knighthood in protest at science funding.
Here's a brief history of one of Britain's most celebrated thinkers:
- January 8 1942 - Born at Oxford, England
- 1952-1959 - Educated at St Albans School
- 1959-1962 - Scholar in Natural Science at University College, Oxford
- 1962 - Final Honour School in Natural Science, Physics, First Class
- 1965 - Became research Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge
- 1966 - Won Cambridge University's prestigious Adams Prize for Essay Singularities and the Geometry of Space-time
- 1969 - Became fellow for Distinction in Science, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge
1972 - Became a research assistant in the Institute of Astronomy, Cambridge
1974 - Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society
1977 - Appointed professor of Gravitational Physics, University of Cambridge
1977 - Made honorary Fellow, University College, Oxford
1978 - Awarded honorary Doctorate of Science, University of Oxford
- 1979 - Awarded the Albert Einstein Medal, Berne, Switzerland
- 1979 - Published General Relativity: An Einstein Centenary Survey (edited with W Israel), Cambridge University Press
- 1982 - Made Commander of the British Empire (CBE)
- 1982 - Honorary Doctor of Science at Notre Dame University, Princeton University, New York University and Leicester University
- 1988 - Publishes A Brief History Of Time
- 1989 - Made Companion of Honour (CH)
- 2006 - Awarded the Copley Medal, the Royal Society's oldest and most prestigious award
- 2009 - Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
- 2012 - Appeared at the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, London
- 2017 - Honorary Freedom of the City of London