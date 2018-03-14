A brief history of Stephen Hawking's remarkable life

World-renowned physicist Professor Stephen Hawking's death at the age of 76 ends one of the most remarkable lives in science.

At 22 he was given only a few years to live following his diagnosis with a rare form of motor neurone disease that left him wheelchair bound and speaking through a voice synthesiser.

But he went on to achieve groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity then educate millions to great acclaim and many awards.

Though the A Brief History of Time author famously declined a knighthood in protest at science funding.

Here's a brief history of one of Britain's most celebrated thinkers: