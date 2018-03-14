From a Syrian war zone to work experience in Parliament: One refugee's story

Two years ago Ishmael was living in the infamous Calais jungle, now he is settling into his final term at university and has started work experience in Parliament, but getting here wasn't easy.

He traveled for 12 months after leaving Syria and lived in the jungle for 13, hoping for the chance to start a life in the UK. He almost gave up, before the British Government agreed to resettle him.

Ishmael and many other children were handed a lifeline when Lord Dubs, a child refugee himself, campaigned for the “Dubs amendment” that allowed 3,000 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be fostered in the UK.

Before arriving in here, a 15-year-old Ishmael had to, for the first time, leave his home city of Aleppo alone and navigate his way to Britain.

He said: "That moment I can not forget, there are no words that can describe that feeling.

"When I left my family it was the most difficult moment for me, to leave them as I might not see them again."