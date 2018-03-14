Holidaymakers not being told of consequences should Britain leave EU without aviation deal

Holidaymakers are being left in the dark over the consequences of the UK leaving the EU without an aviation deal, a consumer group has claimed.

Which? called on travel firms to do more to highlight the possible financial implications for consumers if no agreement to continue flights is reached.

It is advising customers who have booked holidays taking place after the Brexit date of March 29 next year to check cancellation and refund policies.

The single market for aviation, created in the 1990s, means there are no commercial restrictions for airlines flying within the EU.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has repeatedly warned that flights could be grounded if an aviation deal is not reached as part of the Brexit negotiations.

Which? contacted the UK's five biggest travel companies to find out what they are doing to inform people about the possible impact on their holidays.

Tui, Jet2 and On the Beach "failed to provide any reassurance that any information would be communicated upfront", the consumer group reported.