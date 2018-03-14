UK punishing Putin alone won’t change him

The problem with almost any unilateral action taken by Theresa May today against Russia is that President Putin will swat it away with tit-for-tat retaliations; he will neither admit culpability or show greater respect for the laws and mores of other countries.

If she expels 30 of his diplomats, he’ll presumably exile 40 of the UK’s.

If the prime minister were to ask Ofcom to review Russia Today’s licence to broadcast (which would perhaps be slightly eccentric for a country that champions freedom of expression until it becomes incitement to hate) he’ll doubtless force countless British journalists to go home.

And in the unthinkable case that she talks about launching a cyber-attack on Russia - unthinkable because she would be legitimising such attacks by rogue states on us - I shudder to contemplate what Russia’s response would be.

Doubtless she will today announce visa bans and asset freezes on putative Russian undesirables. And some Russian officials will be sent packing.

I would be surprised if her immediate and unilateral response to the poisoning is much more than that.

Because the penny has dropped in government that what would be much more effective is a multi-lateral response - solidarity against Russia’s overseas adventurism by the rich developed countries, notably France, Germany and the US.