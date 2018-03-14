Windy today with rain in the west

Cloudy in the west today with spells of rain and strong winds, and gales in exposure. Rain will be persistent and heavy in places, particularly across southwest England and Northern Ireland. Generally drier and brighter elsewhere but turning increasingly windy.

Staying windy overnight with gales in the north and west. Rain gradually pushes northeastwards, clearing the southwest later in the night. A generally mild night for most.

Rain in the north and east on Thursday, with hill snow in eastern Scotland. Early rain elsewhere clearing to brighter weather for a time, but showers arriving later. Windy for most.

Unsettled Friday with a snow risk in the northeast later. Very cold weekend with brisk winds and a risk of a few snow showers, particularly in the south and east.