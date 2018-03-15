Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson reveals British troops will be vaccinated against anthrax

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will stress how the "chemical threat does not just come from Russia", as he announces a multimillion-pound investment in a new specialist centre.

After the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter and the growing possibility of further attacks, British troops will also be vaccinated against anthrax, he will reveal.

In his first keynote speech since becoming Secretary of State last year, Mr Williamson will set out the threats facing the UK, his vision for the Modernising Defence Programme, and make the case for investment in the armed forces.

"If we doubted the threat Russia poses to our citizens, we only have to look at the shocking example of their reckless attack in Salisbury," Mr Williamson is expected to say.

"We know the chemical threat doesn't just come from Russia but from others.

"But we have world-class expertise at Defence Science Technology Laboratory (DSTL) Porton Down and today I can announce we will be strengthening this capability by investing £48m in a new Chemical Weapons Defence Centre to ensure we maintain our cutting edge in chemical analysis and defence."

Experts based at DSTL in Wiltshire were tasked with analysing the nerve agent used to poison Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and played a crucial role in linking the attack to Russia.

In light of what he will describe as a growing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat from a range of state actors, he will confirm that thousands of British troops who are held at high-readiness will be vaccinated against anthrax.