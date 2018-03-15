Is living in a drainage pipe the solution to affordable housing?

It's a home built inside a concrete water pipe. The "OPod" comes equipped with a living room and bathroom inside the 100 square feet, 2.5m wide circular walled apartment. In Hong Kong, where ever-rising home prices have topped the list of the world's most expensive for seven years, architect James Law is offering affordable homes targeted at young people who are fresh in the job market and hope to move out of their parents' houses. Law’s OPod Tube Housing is still just at the conceptual stage, but it’s attracted attention as an innovative though untested way to deal with housing shortages.

Architect James Law enjoys some time in the OPod Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

"One day, I happened to see some of these large concrete water tubes left, and I thought, wow, why are they being wasted, whilst at the same time, here in Hong Kong, we are facing a lot of the affordable housing issues that are making young people having difficulty to afford their own housing. "So I thought why not buy these concrete tubes at a very low cost and convert them into these really cute micro-living architecture, so that people can afford their own funky homes," he explains. The OPod cost $15,000 to build. Law says he envisions renting them out for less than $400 a month to recent graduates on low incomes trying to get a foot on the housing ladder. There is a lot crammed into the micro-apartments. A living area inside includes a bench that converts into a bed, opposite shelves on the facing, curving wall.

The micro-apartments prove to be a versatile space to play in Credit: OPod