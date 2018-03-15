- ITV Report
Is living in a drainage pipe the solution to affordable housing?
It's a home built inside a concrete water pipe.
The "OPod" comes equipped with a living room and bathroom inside the 100 square feet, 2.5m wide circular walled apartment.
In Hong Kong, where ever-rising home prices have topped the list of the world's most expensive for seven years, architect James Law is offering affordable homes targeted at young people who are fresh in the job market and hope to move out of their parents' houses.
Law’s OPod Tube Housing is still just at the conceptual stage, but it’s attracted attention as an innovative though untested way to deal with housing shortages.
"One day, I happened to see some of these large concrete water tubes left, and I thought, wow, why are they being wasted, whilst at the same time, here in Hong Kong, we are facing a lot of the affordable housing issues that are making young people having difficulty to afford their own housing.
"So I thought why not buy these concrete tubes at a very low cost and convert them into these really cute micro-living architecture, so that people can afford their own funky homes," he explains.
The OPod cost $15,000 to build.
Law says he envisions renting them out for less than $400 a month to recent graduates on low incomes trying to get a foot on the housing ladder.
There is a lot crammed into the micro-apartments.
A living area inside includes a bench that converts into a bed, opposite shelves on the facing, curving wall.
There’s also a tiled bathroom at the end including a combined shower and toilet.
It is less a long-term solution to Hong Kong’s housing crisis than a novel way to make use of leftover spaces where conventional housing does not fit.
The pipe homes could be stacked into gaps between buildings, under highway overpasses or on the roofs of existing buildings.
“This kind of house is really portable. We (can) actually make it in a construction site and then we lift it on to a truck and we can deliver it anywhere,” Mr Law said.
“So it represents a new,affordable architecture.”