- ITV Report
-
Killer Neville Hord jailed for at least 30 years for murder of Jodie Willsher at Aldi supermarket
A man who murdered a mum-of-one at the supermarket where she worked has been told he will probably never be released as he was sentenced for the "revenge" attack.
Neville Hord stabbed Jodie Willsher in the aisle of an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, just before Christmas last year.
A judge today sentenced him to at least 30 years for murder at Bradford Crown Court, but warned: "The high probability is that you will never be released from prison."
Hord, 44, had admitted murder over the attack on Ms Willsher, who was the daughter of his ex-partner.
Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC told Hord he was "truly and horribly rotten to the core" and the murder was calculated to cause the "maximum pain, horror, shock and trauma".
"You sentenced her, in your mind, to death. You chose a time and a place to, in effect, execute; to kill; to murder."
Prosecutors said the "cold-blooded public execution" was carefully planned and motivated by revenge.
The court head Hord had carefully planned the killing for two weeks, placing a tracking device on Ms Willsher's car and obtaining a number of possible murder weapons including a pistol crossbow.
He admitted that he went to the store to kill Ms Willsher, and also brought an axe into the store as "back up, just in case".
The stabbing attack was witnessed by many people, including a child, as well as caught on CCTV.
Hord later told police: "Jodie made things very difficult in my and her mother's relationship."
At Mrs Willsher's funeral, her husband Malcolm said the death of his wife had left a "great hole in our lives" and added that she and his daughter were "more than mother and daughter, they were best friends".
At an earlier hearing, Hord's family passed a statement to the media via his lawyers in which they expressed their "sincere condolences" to Mrs Willsher's family and added: "No words can convey our sorrow for this tragic turn of events."