Killer Neville Hord jailed for at least 30 years for murder of Jodie Willsher at Aldi supermarket

A man who murdered a mum-of-one at the supermarket where she worked has been told he will probably never be released as he was sentenced for the "revenge" attack.

Neville Hord stabbed Jodie Willsher in the aisle of an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, just before Christmas last year.

A judge today sentenced him to at least 30 years for murder at Bradford Crown Court, but warned: "The high probability is that you will never be released from prison."

Hord, 44, had admitted murder over the attack on Ms Willsher, who was the daughter of his ex-partner.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC told Hord he was "truly and horribly rotten to the core" and the murder was calculated to cause the "maximum pain, horror, shock and trauma".

"You sentenced her, in your mind, to death. You chose a time and a place to, in effect, execute; to kill; to murder."