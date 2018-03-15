Marmite-maker Unilever choses Rotterdam over London for main HQ in blow for Brexit Britain

Unilever, the firm behind some of the best-known household brands, has confirmed Rotterdam has been chosens over London as its new legal headquarters.

The decision is a blow to the UK government as it tries to uphold Britain's status as a centre for business post-Brexit.

The consumer goods giant said that it intends to "simplify" from two legal entities into a single one incorporated in the Netherlands.

"The proposed simplification will provide greater flexibility for strategic portfolio change and help drive long-term performance," the group said.

Unilever insisted that its 7,300 workers the UK and 3,100 in the Netherlands will be unaffected by the changes.

It added that Unilever will continue to be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.