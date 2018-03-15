- ITV Report
Marmite-maker Unilever choses Rotterdam over London for main HQ in blow for Brexit Britain
Unilever, the firm behind some of the best-known household brands, has confirmed Rotterdam has been chosens over London as its new legal headquarters.
The decision is a blow to the UK government as it tries to uphold Britain's status as a centre for business post-Brexit.
The consumer goods giant said that it intends to "simplify" from two legal entities into a single one incorporated in the Netherlands.
"The proposed simplification will provide greater flexibility for strategic portfolio change and help drive long-term performance," the group said.
Unilever insisted that its 7,300 workers the UK and 3,100 in the Netherlands will be unaffected by the changes.
It added that Unilever will continue to be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.
The beauty and personal care, and the home care divisions will be headquartered in London, while the foods and refreshment arm will have its HQ in Rotterdam.
Unilever chairman Marijn Dekkers said: "Our decision to headquarter the divisions in the UK and the Netherlands underscores our long-term commitment to both countries."
The decision is likely to cause further embarrassment for Theresa May's government which is struggling to contain a flow of businesses and their staff to the EU.
But a Government spokesperson said: "As the company itself has made clear, its decision to transfer a small number of jobs to a corporate HQ in the Netherlands is part of a long-term restructuring of the company and is not connected to the UK's departure from the EU."
Unilever's popular UK brands
According to Unilever, its brands are present in 98% of households across the UK and globally used by 2 billion people each day.
They include: Bertolli, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto, Flora, Knorr, Pot Noodle, Dove, Radox, Surf, Comfort, Domestos, and Persil.