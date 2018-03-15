Rain for the the north and east

Colder air due to return by the weekend with ice, sleet, snow and a notable wind chill.

In the meantime cloudy with rain across northern and eastern counties and here feeling chilly in the blustery winds from the North Sea.

Elsewhere the cloud will produce some patchy rain in places.

Trying to brighten up in the south-west but a lot of cloud and some hit and miss showers drifting through in a keen breeze. Where the sunshine develops highs of 11-12C possible but much chillier with the cloud.