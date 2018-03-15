- ITV Report
-
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson tells Russia to 'go away and shut up'
Russia should "go away" and "shut up", Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said, following Russian threats to expel British diplomats in a growing tit-for-tat row over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.
Speaking to journalists, Mr Williamson said relations with Russia were "exceptionally chilly", but both he and his colleague Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have played down talk of a new Cold War.
Earlier Russia threatened to throw out British diplomats following the UK's decision to expel 23 Russians after Moscow failed to meet a deadline to explain the nerve agent attack that left Mr Skripal and his daughter critically ill in hospital.
Russian news agency RIA reported Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, as saying the expulsions would come "very soon, I promise you that".
He also accused the UK of "fanning anti-Russian rhetoric bordering on hysteria" to win support from its allies.
Mr Williamson, who was in at Porton Down to announce a multimillion-pound investment in a new specialist defence centre, said that if Russia went through with its threat "we will consider it carefully and we'll look at our options", but he said that "frankly Russia should go away, should shut up".
Mr Johnson also acknowledged the ramping up of tensions between the UK and Russia in a round of media interviews this morning.
"I don't want to see a new Cold War ... but there's no questions our relations with Russia are going through a very difficult phase," he said.
The ministers' Cabinet colleagues have also been busy. Home Secretary Amber Rudd was chairing a meeting of the government's Cobra emergencies committee in London to discuss the latest situation.
And Environment Secretary Michael Gove led a cross-governmental ministerial recovery group looking at support which will go to the people of Salisbury in the aftermath of the incident.
In Salisbury, the prime minister was shown the scene at the Mill pub and the bench where the Skripals were found and visited local businesses, escorted by Kier Pritchard, the chief constable of Wiltshire police, and Salisbury MP John Glen.
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, described claims of Russian involvement in the attack on Mr Skripal as "preposterous accusations".
But the UK has received backing from its ally the US, with a statement from the White House saying the US "shares the United Kingdom's assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack".
The White House also backed the UK's decision to expel Russian diplomats, although observers noted that despite its strong language, the White House statement did not come directly from President Donald Trump who has been historically reluctant to criticise his Russian counterpart.
Britain's other allies have also stepped forward. Downing Street said on Thursday that France "completely shares" the UK assessment of the Salisbury attack, following an early morning call between Prime Minister Theresa May and France's President Emmanuel Macron.
A statement posted following the call by the French Embassy said: "France shares the assessment of the United Kingdom that there is no other plausible explanation and expresses once again its solidarity regarding its ally."
A day earlier, the gathering diplomatic storm moved to the UN where Britain called on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the international chemical weapons watchdog, to verify its findings that Moscow is behind the Salisbury incident.
Mr Johnson confirmed the UK will submit a sample of the nerve agent to OPCW for it to carry out its own tests.