Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson tells Russia to 'go away and shut up'

Russia should "go away" and "shut up", Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said, following Russian threats to expel British diplomats in a growing tit-for-tat row over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal. Speaking to journalists, Mr Williamson said relations with Russia were "exceptionally chilly", but both he and his colleague Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have played down talk of a new Cold War. Earlier Russia threatened to throw out British diplomats following the UK's decision to expel 23 Russians after Moscow failed to meet a deadline to explain the nerve agent attack that left Mr Skripal and his daughter critically ill in hospital. Russian news agency RIA reported Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, as saying the expulsions would come "very soon, I promise you that". He also accused the UK of "fanning anti-Russian rhetoric bordering on hysteria" to win support from its allies.

Mr Lavrov said retaliation over Britain's expulsion of Russian diplomats would come 'very soon' Credit: AP

Mr Williamson, who was in at Porton Down to announce a multimillion-pound investment in a new specialist defence centre, said that if Russia went through with its threat "we will consider it carefully and we'll look at our options", but he said that "frankly Russia should go away, should shut up". Mr Johnson also acknowledged the ramping up of tensions between the UK and Russia in a round of media interviews this morning. "I don't want to see a new Cold War ... but there's no questions our relations with Russia are going through a very difficult phase," he said.

The ministers' Cabinet colleagues have also been busy. Home Secretary Amber Rudd was chairing a meeting of the government's Cobra emergencies committee in London to discuss the latest situation. And Environment Secretary Michael Gove led a cross-governmental ministerial recovery group looking at support which will go to the people of Salisbury in the aftermath of the incident. In Salisbury, the prime minister was shown the scene at the Mill pub and the bench where the Skripals were found and visited local businesses, escorted by Kier Pritchard, the chief constable of Wiltshire police, and Salisbury MP John Glen.

Mrs May was in Salisbury, where police showed her the scene Credit: PA