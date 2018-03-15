Seven stories that define the bloody Syrian civil war

Credit: ITV News

It is seven years since the start of the Syria conflict which began in 2011, which is seen the country regularly making the headlines. Here are seven of the stories ITV News has reported on over the last seven years.

Warning: Some of these articles contain distressing images and video

After he was dubbed the "Indiana Jones of Medicine" in the popular press, and the story of his extraordinary life was told on Desert Island Discs, I was expecting David Nott to be at least a little bit grand. We couldn’t have been more wrong. He is a modest and unassuming man who works very hard to save people’s lives. We met him in the basement of a hospital in southern Turkey, where he was teaching Syrian doctors about emergency surgery.

The ongoing conflict in Syria has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions from their homes - and now a new report shows a mental health crisis is plaguing children trapped in the country. The study by charity Save the Children revealed many children in the country are living in an almost constant state of fear, terrified by shelling, airstrikes and ongoing violence, with devastating psychological consequences. Mental health experts say the results of the study show children are suffering from a condition known as "toxic stress", brought on by the extreme and ongoing violence.

ITV News have reported from Aleppo on the collapse of the rebel-held east of the city and the subsequent stalled evacuation. Correspondent Dan Rivers, news editor Jonathan Wald and cameraman Barnaby Green have recorded how thousands tried to flee the violence amid allegations of atrocities carried out by the regime.

A distressing image of a dead Syrian child lying face down in the sand after his tiny body was washed ashore has sparked international outcry over the failure to find a solution to the migrant crisis. The picture shows the young boy - dressed in a red T-shirt and shorts - lying motionless on Bodrum beach in Turkey. The toddler was named by Turkish media as three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, who was from the war-torn Syrian town of Kobani. He reportedly died alongside his five-year-old brother who had been travelling in the same boat.

The Syrian civil war has inflicted untold misery upon thousands upon thousands of children. Three-month-old Karim's plight could not be clearer. ITV News first met Karim in November last year after a bomb killed his mother as they looked for food in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta. Karim survived but lost an eye and he is now at risk of losing sight in the other unless he receives urgent medical attention.

It started as protests in Damascus's Old City and the southern city of Daraa over security forces' detention of a group of boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti on their school walls. Six long and brutal years have since passed - and as the Syria civil war enters its seventh, it has officially outlasted the Second World War. Little more than three days past between those initial protests in March 2011 and what activists regard as the first deaths of the uprising, when security forces opened fire on a demonstration killing four people.