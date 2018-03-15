- ITV Report
Seven stories that define the bloody Syrian civil war
It is seven years since the start of the Syria conflict which began in 2011, which is seen the country regularly making the headlines.
Here are seven of the stories ITV News has reported on over the last seven years.
- Warning: Some of these articles contain distressing images and video
After he was dubbed the "Indiana Jones of Medicine" in the popular press, and the story of his extraordinary life was told on Desert Island Discs, I was expecting David Nott to be at least a little bit grand.
We couldn’t have been more wrong. He is a modest and unassuming man who works very hard to save people’s lives.
We met him in the basement of a hospital in southern Turkey, where he was teaching Syrian doctors about emergency surgery.
The ongoing conflict in Syria has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions from their homes - and now a new report shows a mental health crisis is plaguing children trapped in the country.
The study by charity Save the Children revealed many children in the country are living in an almost constant state of fear, terrified by shelling, airstrikes and ongoing violence, with devastating psychological consequences.
Mental health experts say the results of the study show children are suffering from a condition known as "toxic stress", brought on by the extreme and ongoing violence.
ITV News have reported from Aleppo on the collapse of the rebel-held east of the city and the subsequent stalled evacuation.
Correspondent Dan Rivers, news editor Jonathan Wald and cameraman Barnaby Green have recorded how thousands tried to flee the violence amid allegations of atrocities carried out by the regime.
A distressing image of a dead Syrian child lying face down in the sand after his tiny body was washed ashore has sparked international outcry over the failure to find a solution to the migrant crisis.
The picture shows the young boy - dressed in a red T-shirt and shorts - lying motionless on Bodrum beach in Turkey.
The toddler was named by Turkish media as three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, who was from the war-torn Syrian town of Kobani.
He reportedly died alongside his five-year-old brother who had been travelling in the same boat.
The Syrian civil war has inflicted untold misery upon thousands upon thousands of children.
Three-month-old Karim's plight could not be clearer.
ITV News first met Karim in November last year after a bomb killed his mother as they looked for food in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.
Karim survived but lost an eye and he is now at risk of losing sight in the other unless he receives urgent medical attention.
It started as protests in Damascus's Old City and the southern city of Daraa over security forces' detention of a group of boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti on their school walls.
Six long and brutal years have since passed - and as the Syria civil war enters its seventh, it has officially outlasted the Second World War.
Little more than three days past between those initial protests in March 2011 and what activists regard as the first deaths of the uprising, when security forces opened fire on a demonstration killing four people.
With the United Nations attempting to secure a cease-fire in the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta in Syria, one child has been documenting the destruction of his home.
Muhammad Najem, whose social media accounts identify him as a 15-year-old living in eastern Ghouta, has posted a number of videos showing the everyday reality of the civil war in Syria.
In one video a bomb can be seen going off in a neighbourhood behind him as he speaks to the camera.
In a call for help, he says to the camera in English: "Now you have seen footage of how they kill us. We will continue uploading to you to feel guilty. We are killed by your silence. Bashar al-Assad, Putin and Khomeini killed our childhood. Save us before it is too late."