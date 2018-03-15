Unilever move to Rotterdam 'damaging but not a disaster'

There's never a good time to lose a top 10 FTSE company to an EU rival but to do so in the middle of emotionally charged Brexit negotiations is potentially awkward for the British government.

In the run up to the referendum Unilever energetically campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU. On Thursday morning the company announced its intention to shift its corporate headquarters to Rotterdam in a move that many interpret as a direct consequence of our vote to Leave.

"Brexit was not a factor," insists the CEO of Unilever, Paul Polman. "This was about making our legal structure simpler and more agile for long-term shareholder value."

Eighteen months ago Polman was warning of the "negative impact" of Brexit, he now sings a different tune.

Not only is Brexit a "short-term issue" but he told ITV News the Unilever board believes it can be a success. "Common sense, ultimately, will prevail. We have high confidence that the UK will come out of this as a stronger more united country," he said.

As proof of that confidence Unilever has decided to locate two of its three newly restructured divisions in Britain and has re-stated its intention to continue spending £1 billion a year here.

It’s worth remembering that Unilever, while widely referred to as “Anglo-Dutch”, operates in 190 countries and does most of its business outside the European Union. While many chief executives of large companies say Brexit is their number one concern, Polman is understandably more relaxed.

He also plays down the significance of the decision to shift Unilever’s corporate base. “Isn't is all about investment and job creation?” he argues, “the old notion of headquarters is probably a little bit obsolete."

Polman is polite and pragmatic but the decision to move headquarters will greatly disappoint the British government not least because it fought so hard to keep it here.