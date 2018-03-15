US accuses Russia of new attack on the energy grid

US officials have accused Russia of staging an ongoing attempt to penetrate the energy grid as they unveiled a range of fresh sanctions over recent cyber-attacks.

The claim comes after the US Treasury announced that it was extending sanctions to 19 Russian individuals and five entities for their role in online disruption and attacks on key infrastructure.

It says the actions staged by Russian "government cyber actors" have been going on since at least 2016.

Among the attacks traced back to Moscow were efforts to meddle in the 2016 Presidential elections, and the huge "NotPetya" cyber attack which US officials described as the "most destructive and costly" in history.

They also include efforts to target critical infrastructure including the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation, and critical manufacturing sectors, officials said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said: “The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in US elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure."