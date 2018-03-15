- ITV Report
Westminster couple to wed after proposal in House of Commons
The House of Commons is traditionally the place for posing questions, but a civil servant has taken things one step further by popping the question to his girlfriend in the chamber.
In what is thought to be a first, Matthew Reville, 32, got down on one knee on the floor of the House of Commons to ask girlfriend Rachel Evans to marry him.
Mr Reveille orchestrated the public proposal last Friday, when MPs were not sitting, and posted the video on Twitter a few days later:
"I told Rachel the time we've spent together has been the best period of my life and that I want to share the rest of my life with her," he said.
Ms Evans, 32, from Twickenham, is a parliamentary researcher and Mr Reville said he chose to propose in the Commons as it "seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far".
Mr Reveille said: "We are both quite private people, so I thought I'd surprise her with a very public proposal. We told all our family and then a few days later put it on social media to tell friends."
Debbie Abrahams, Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, responded to Mr Reville's video, saying that it "must be the best proposal on the floor of the House for many years".