YouTuber Monalisa Perez jailed for shooting boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III dead in botched stunt

A YouTube prankster who shot and killed her boyfriend in a botched stunt has reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison.

Monalisa Perez previously pleaded guilty to the second-degree manslaughter of Pedro Ruiz III, after the couple filmed a video in which she shot a bullet into an encyclopaedia he was holding in front of his chest from one foot (30cm) away.

The stunt was carried out in front of around 30 onlookers, including the couple's three-year-old daughter.

As well as the jail term, local media reported the 20-year-old received lifetime bans on possessing a firearm or receiving payment for telling the story of the June 2017 shooting Halstad, Minnesota, and will remain on probation for 10 years.

The mother-of-two reportedly retained custody of the couple's two children and was told she could serve her jail sentence in 10 day chunks.