Archbishop of Canterbury on Meghan Markle's 'moving' baptism and preparing for the Royal Wedding
The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken for the first time about baptising Meghan Markle and talked about his nerves ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.
Justin Welby conducted the service of baptism for Harry's fiancée last week and he told ITV News it was "very moving".
The ceremony took place in the Chapel Royal - a small place of worship at St James' Palace which is regularly used by The Queen.
Harry's father Prince Charles and step-mother the Duchess of Cornwall were there.
The Archbishop told ITV presenter Julie Etchingham: "It was very special, it was beautiful and sincere."
Justin Welby has development a close bond with Meghan Markle since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry.
They have met a number of times and the senior cleric is said to be very fond of her.
However, he would only say that their conversations are "pastoral" and did not give any more details.
But he did say "it was a great privilege" to be asked to baptise Ms Markle.
The Archbishop will also conduct the service of marriage at Windsor Castle on the Royal Wedding Day.
And he joked that he must neither "drop the ring" nor "forget to get the vows in the right order".
Justin Welby told us that both of those things happened at recent wedding he had conducted.
But despite the worldwide attention on him - and the Royal couple on the day - the Archbishop said: "You just focus on the couple. It's their day.
"At the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who have committed their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts."
Harry and Meghan, who are getting married at St George's Chapel on May 19, are working with Justin Welby on the service but the Archbishop said he is preparing with them like he would who anyone else.
He added: "You talk about what they want in the wedding, discuss it with the Dean of Windsor, it's what you do for weddings, it's just on an infinitely larger scale."
Prince Harry was at his former Army helicopter base on Friday at a Wings Parade to pilots who have just completed their training.
Harry received his Wings from his father in 2010 when he was based at Middle Wallop.
The Prince flew Apache helicopters on his second tour of in Afghanistan.