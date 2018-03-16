Archbishop of Canterbury on Meghan Markle's 'moving' baptism and preparing for the Royal Wedding

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken for the first time about baptising Meghan Markle and talked about his nerves ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Justin Welby conducted the service of baptism for Harry's fiancée last week and he told ITV News it was "very moving". The ceremony took place in the Chapel Royal - a small place of worship at St James' Palace which is regularly used by The Queen. Harry's father Prince Charles and step-mother the Duchess of Cornwall were there. The Archbishop told ITV presenter Julie Etchingham: "It was very special, it was beautiful and sincere." Justin Welby has development a close bond with Meghan Markle since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19. Credit: PA

They have met a number of times and the senior cleric is said to be very fond of her. However, he would only say that their conversations are "pastoral" and did not give any more details. But he did say "it was a great privilege" to be asked to baptise Ms Markle. The Archbishop will also conduct the service of marriage at Windsor Castle on the Royal Wedding Day. And he joked that he must neither "drop the ring" nor "forget to get the vows in the right order". Justin Welby told us that both of those things happened at recent wedding he had conducted.

The Royal wedding will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA