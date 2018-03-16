Donald Trump Jr's wife takes legal steps to end 12-year marriage

Donald Trump Jr's wife has taken legal steps to formally end their 12-year marriage.

The couple issued a statement saying they are going their separate ways but "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families".

Vanessa Trump, a former model, listed the break-up as "uncontested" in a state Supreme Court divorce complaint filing that is secret except for the title of the case.

The Trumps, each 40 years old, were married in 2005 and have five children. Their first child, a girl born in 2007, made a grandfather of Donald Trump a decade before he became president.

In a statement issued through The Trump Organisation, where Donald Trump Jr is an executive, the couple said in part: "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. ... We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority."

The divorce filing comes as Mr Trump Jr has emerged as a central figure in at least one focus point of the special counsel's investigation into Trump ties to Russia: a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower involving a Russian lawyer and top campaign aides that, according to Mr Trump Jr's emails, he accepted after being promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival.

Mr Trump J. was an enthusiastic mainstay on the campaign trail during his father's 2016 march to the Republican presidential nomination and then the presidency and now co-runs the family business with his brother Eric Trump, overseeing a global empire that includes hotels, golf courses and a winery.

He is a popular Republican fundraising draw and has expressed political ambitions of his own, though he has drawn criticism for peddling online right-wing and alt-right memes.