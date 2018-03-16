Jennifer Lopez reveals sexual harassment by film director

Jennifer Lopez has spoken about her own experience of sexual harassment.

The singer and actress said while she has not experienced some of the violence other women have been subjected to, she has been left terrified about speaking up.

She told US magazine Harper's Bazaar: "I haven't been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not."

She added: "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!'