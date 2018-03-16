MBE nurse, 93, describes heartbreaking hospital stay after being left in corridor for six days

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

A former nurse honoured for services to the NHS has described her "horrendous" experience after being left in a hospital corridor - for six days. Enid Stevens, 93, was forced to wait on a hospital trolley for nearly a week in excruciating pain after breaking her back. Ms Stevens MBE described to ITV News in an emotional interview how she was left soaking wet from top to toe when she became incontinent. The former nurse joined the NHS 75 years ago but came away feeling "humiliated" following her stay at Leeds General Infirmary.

Ms Stevens broke down in tears as she told ITV News about when she first arrived at the hospital in agonising pain. As she could not be seen Ms Stevens was placed on a trolley in a corridor. "I was left alone for hours and hours. Incontinent - I could not stop it," she said. "I was wet down from my neck and all my clothes were absolutely soaking. It was terrible." Ms Stevens said scenes in the hospital were "horrendous" and described hers as a "humiliating experience".

The former nurse is now convalescing back at home.