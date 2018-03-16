Police treating death of Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov as murder

Counter-terror police are treating the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov as murder, Scotland Yard said.

Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Glushkov's cause of death was "compression to the neck".

The businessman was a close friend of Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky.

The Met added: "At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned."