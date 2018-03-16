West shows unity against Russia with Britain, US, Germany and France issuing joint statement

Tensions between the West and Russia heightened on Thursday after Theresa May and Donald Trump, along with Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, issued a joint statement endorsing the British Prime Minister's conclusion that it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. Moscow is currently preparing its response to Mrs May's expulsion of diplomats, with a tit-for-tat reaction expected to the decision to kick out 23 diplomats who she said were undeclared intelligence officers. And Moscow is also plotting a response to the United States after Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on Russians allegedly involved in interfering with the 2016 US elections and cyber-attacks. The attack on former Skripals was highlighted by the US Treasury as one of the justifications for the tougher line against Moscow. The US treasury department said the use of a military-grade nerve agent in the Salisbury incident "further demonstrates the reckless and irresponsible conduct of its (Russia's) government".

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a rally on Nakhimov Square in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 14, 2018. Credit: PA

The sanctions prompted a swift threat of retaliation from the Russian government, which said a response was already being prepared. President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with his security council on Thursday to consider UK-Russia relations. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned Moscow will expel British diplomats "soon" and suggested that the "provocation with Skripal" was an attempt to distract attention from the Brexit process. Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the final decision on retaliatory measures "will, of course, be made by the Russian president", adding: "There is no doubt that he will choose the variant that best of all corresponds to the interests of the Russian Federation". The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that the nerve agent used in the attack could have been planted in Yulia Skripal's suitcase during a recent trip to Moscow. The newspaper said senior intelligence sources believe an item of clothing, cosmetics or a gift could have been laced with the Novichok toxin. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose response to the attack has led to criticism from some on his backbenches, said "the evidence points towards Russia" being responsible - but the possibility of gangsters being behind the attack rather than the Kremlin could not be excluded.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the city where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury. Credit: PA

He warned Mrs May not to "rush way ahead of the evidence" - highlighting the way international crises such as the Iraq War had seen "clear thinking" overwhelmed by "emotion and hasty judgments". Writing in the Guardian he warned against a "new Cold War" of "escalating arms spending, proxy conflicts across the globe and a McCarthyite intolerance of dissent". Confirming Labour's support for Mrs May's actions, Mr Corbyn said: "We agree with the Government's action in relation to Russian diplomats." But he added: "Measures to tackle the oligarchs and their loot would have a far greater impact on Russia's elite than limited tit-for-tat expulsions." Mr Corbyn said that Mrs May was right on Monday to identify two possibilities for the source of the nerve agent - either Russia authorised the attack or had lost control of the Novichok substance.

