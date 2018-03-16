Turning much colder into the weekend, with snow and ice

Sunshine and showers in the south and west. Rain in the north and east, falling as snow over the hills of Scotland but also northern England later. Mild in the south, but turning cold in the northeast with gales here.

Rain in the northeast will turn increasingly to snow through the night, whilst moving southwestwards and weakening. Turning icy in its wake. The far southwest staying milder with some rain.

The weakening band of sleet and snow will continue to move southwestwards. Snow showers in the north and east, forming organised bands. Strong winds adding to the very cold feel.

Bitterly cold and windy on Sunday with frequent snow showers, potentially disruptive in the south and east. Snow and winds ease Monday and Tuesday, though overnight frost and fog likely.