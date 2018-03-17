Ireland beat England at Twickenham to earn Grand Slam

Ireland ignited the St Patrick's Day Celebrations by completing the third Grand Slam in their history as England collapsed to a 24-15 defeat that nudged them towards NatWest 6 Nations despair.

A record-extending 12th successive Irish victory was sealed at a canter as a 21-5 half-time lead at Twickenham established an unassailable position to elevate Joe Schmidt's class of 2018 alongside the heroes of 1948 and 2009.

Garry Ringrose and CJ Stander crossed before Jacob Stockdale plundered a record-breaking seventh touch down of the tournament, claiming a try that was laced in irony due to the extension of the in-goal area in anticipation of snow.

England did cross the line three times, Elliot Daly twice and Johnny May scored with the final play of the game.

Watch highlights and reaction over on our dedicated 6 Nations website.