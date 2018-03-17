Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning standoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP

Russia will expel 23 UK diplomats in a deepening rift over the poisoning of the ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent. The British ambassador to Moscow, Laurie Bristow, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry where he was told of the expulsions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is also ordering the closure of the British Council in Russia and ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St. Petersburg. It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week. The statement said the government could take further measures if Britain takes any more "unfriendly" moves toward Russia. It comes amid one of the worst crises between London and Moscow in years following the attack on British soil using the rare Russian Novichok nerve agent. The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats earlier this week.

Speaking outside the Foreign Ministry, Mr Bristow said: "This crisis has arisen as a result of an appalling attack in the United Kingdom, the attempted murder of two people using a chemical weapon developed in Russia". He said that appeals to Vladimir Putin's government to explain how the nerve agent had arrived on UK soil had gone unanswered. "We have no dispute with the Russian people...But we will always do what is necessary to defend ourselves, our allies and our values against from an attack of this sort," he added. It comes after the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin over the attack, saying that it was "overwhelmingly likely" that personally ordered it. Russia has repeatedly denied that it had anything to do with the poisoning, which has left Mr Skripal and his daughter still fighting for their lives and a police officer who helped them seriously ill. Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We have said on different levels and occasions that Russia has nothing to do with this story. Any reference or mentioning of our president is nothing else but shocking and unpardonable diplomatic misconduct." It has also rejected British claims that the Novichok agent was made in a former Soviet state, saying that other countries also had the knowledge and ability to manufacture the substance.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The latest developments came as Scotland Yard announced that it was treating the recent death of a Russian dissident in London as murder. Nikolay Glushkov, 68, a Russian businessman exiled in the UK, was found dead in his New Malden home, south-west London, on Monday. Investigators initially said his death was being treated as unexplained. But a post-mortem examination on Thursday concluded that he was killed by compression to the neck, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. Detectives have refused to link the the apparent murder with the Salisbury nerve agent attacks, but counter-terror police are overseeing the Glushkov investigation "because of the associations" the critic had. There are reports that UK police are also carrying out assessments of risk to other Russian dissident and Putin critics in the wake of the incident.

Theresa May and Vladimir Putin at a news conference in 2016.