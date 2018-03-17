Weather: a very cold day with strong winds

It will be a very cold day, and it's going to feel it in the strong winds. There will be some rain in the southwest at first but his should clear.

Plenty of snow showers will feed in from the east through the day to affect most parts, and some of these could be heavy. Northwestern parts may stay mostly dry, whilst the strongest winds will be in the west.

For many temperatures will only rise a degree or two above freezing, but towards the southwest we could get highs of 7 Celsius (45F).