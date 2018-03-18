Inspirational London teacher Andria Zafirakou wins $1m Global Teacher Prize

A teacher at a school from one of the country's most deprived areas has won a million dollars in the annual Global Teacher Prize.

Andria Zafirakou beat 30,000 others from 170 countries to be crowned winner at the ceremony in Dubai.

The art and textiles teacher, who had been shortlisted to the final 10, works at Alperton Community School in Brent, London.

Her school told ITV London in February that Ms Zafirakou's success came from her deep roots with the diverse local community there.

Ms Zafirakou learned how to say basic greetings in many of the 35 languages spoken at the school, including Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil and Portuguese, to help parents feel welcome and included.

The fourth annual Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize is worth one million dollars (£717,000).