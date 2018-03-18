Revellers injured and man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car driven into Gravesend nightclub

A number of people have been injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a nightclub in Gravesend.

Kent Police said they believe the driver had been asked to leave the club following an altercation.

Witnesses described "a complete mess of panic and chaos" in the wake of the incident shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Video posted on social media showed a large car, headlights still shining, on a dancefloor inside a marquee at the Blake's nightclub.

In another clip, security staff appear to surround the driver, and a reveller can be heard asking: "Why did he try and do that?".

Another replies: "I'm so confused."

Others told how they ripped open the sides of the marquee to escape the panic.

Witness Sonny Powar said he saw two people get hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.