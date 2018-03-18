Snow easing across SW. Cold, largely dry and icy overnight.

Snow across southern and southwestern areas will gradually ease overnight. Mainly dry elsewhere with only isolated snow showers. Staying windy for most. Very cold, with a risk of widespread ice.

Widespread ice at first on Monday. Largely dry and fine with sunny spells. Isolated wintry showers, mainly across eastern coastal areas. Less cold, with lighter winds in the north.

Largely fine on Tuesday with only scattered showers in the east. Turning more unsettled thereafter, with rain spreading southeastwards across all areas. Becoming windier, with temperatures recovering to nearer normal.