Staying bitterly cold with further snow for some
Today: Snow will continue in southwestern areas through much of the day. Elsewhere, away from the far south, the snow showers should ease. Remaining windy and bitterly cold.
Tonight:
Snow across southern and southwest England will gradually ease. Mainly dry elsewhere with only isolated snow showers. Staying windy for most. Very cold, with a risk of widespread ice.
