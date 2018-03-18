Advertisement

Staying bitterly cold with further snow for some

Today: Snow will continue in southwestern areas through much of the day. Elsewhere, away from the far south, the snow showers should ease. Remaining windy and bitterly cold.

Tonight:

Snow across southern and southwest England will gradually ease. Mainly dry elsewhere with only isolated snow showers. Staying windy for most. Very cold, with a risk of widespread ice.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: