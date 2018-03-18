The one thing that may concern Vladimir Putin in Russian election battle

Covering the Russian elections is a bit like going to watch the film Titanic. You know what the ending is going to be before the opening credits roll.

No wonder Vladimir Putin seemed so nonplussed as he turned up to vote.

This isn’t really an election, it’s a re-election and no-one here is even bothering to pretend otherwise. They've even put up the stage outside the Kremlin for the victory party.

This morning I spoke to one of the other candidates, Ksenia Sobchak, as she went to vote. Asked about her chances, she replied: "I'm not going to be president this time. There’s only one person who is always president in our country."