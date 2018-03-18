Vladimir Putin casts ballot as Russia heads to the polls in presidential election

Vladimir Putin has cast his ballot in the Russian presidential elections, as he seeks a fourth term.

The current president looks set to win the election, with opposition leader Alexei Navalny barred from running after announcing his candidacy in December.

Mr Putin faces several other challengers, including TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, but none pose a serious threat to his power.

Authorities have spent unprecedented funds on Mr Putin's campaign ahead of Sunday's election, to ensure the 65-year-old has a strong mandate for his next six years in office.

Election monitors have already reported irregularities at voting stations across Russia, just hours after polling stations opened.

Sunday marks the first round of the election, with a second round scheduled for Sunday, April 8, should it be required.