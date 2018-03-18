Weather warnings remain in place as icy weather grips UK

A snowy scene at Stonehenge in Wiltshire Credit: PA

Parts of the UK are experiencing bitterly cold temperatures which feel as low as -10C, as weather warnings remain in place across much of the country. The so-called mini-Beast from the East swept in, bringing with it snow, ice and strong winds. Flight passengers have been advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information, while drivers have been warned to take care.

Cars got stuck in the snow in Derbyshire Credit: PA

Eleven homes in Norfolk have been evacuated over fears they are at risk from falling onto the beach as high tides are boosted by high winds. The M25 was gridlocked on Saturday between junctions 17 and 18 anti-clockwise after an air ambulance attended a crash, while a collision also closed the westbound junction of the M4 in Wiltshire between junctions 14 and 15. Meanwhile, 11 people were rescued or made their own way to safety after two rowing boats and an accompanying safety boat capsized in the River Stour in Bournemouth.

Homes in Norfolk have been evacuated due to the strong winds and high tides

Richard Leonard, Highways England's head of road safety warned drivers to keep their distance and reduce speeds in the icy weather. "Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast," he said. "Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel."