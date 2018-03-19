Another cold night. Cloudier in the east with isolated showers. Risk of ice.

Mainly dry with some clear spells overnight, especially across western parts of the UK. For eastern areas it will become increasingly cloudy with occasional showers of rain or sleet. It will turn icy for many, especially under clear skies.

A frosty start on Tuesday. Many places remaining dry with sunny periods, especially in the west. Cloudier in the east with isolated showers of sleet or rain. Breezy in the southeast. Milder.

Wednesday, windy with rain in north, drier further south with lighter winds. Turning increasingly unsettled across all areas through Thursday and Friday with rain or showers and windy at times.