Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin steps down from TV roles after drink drive arrest

Ant McPartlin is stepping down from his current television roles for the "foreseeable future" and will head back to rehab, following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday.

A statement from McPartlin's publicist confirmed that this week's Saturday Night Takeaway will no longer run.

The 42-year-old is said to have been involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, West London, on Sunday afternoon.

McPartlin has been released under investigation.

In a statement, McPartlin's publicist said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

"He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.

"As such ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will not be going ahead this Saturday.”

ITV confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway will not air on March 24: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.

"We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”