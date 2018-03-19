- ITV Report
Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin steps down from TV roles after drink drive arrest
Ant McPartlin is stepping down from his current television roles for the "foreseeable future" and will head back to rehab, following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday.
A statement from McPartlin's publicist confirmed that this week's Saturday Night Takeaway will no longer run.
The 42-year-old is said to have been involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, West London, on Sunday afternoon.
McPartlin has been released under investigation.
In a statement, McPartlin's publicist said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.
"He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.
"As such ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will not be going ahead this Saturday.”
ITV confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway will not air on March 24: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.
“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.
"We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”
Following Sunday's crash, police said a child passenger from one of the cars was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said McPartlin was "taken to a south London police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation".
Earlier, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, SW14 at 15:59hrs on Sunday, 18 March following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.
"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.
"A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution.
"A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test."
McPartlin co-hosts a number of ITV shows alongside Declan Donnelly, including Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity.
His arrest is the latest in a string of personal setbacks for the star.
He entered rehab last year after struggling with an addiction to painkillers following a knee operation in 2015 and in January McPartlin confirmed that he and his wife Lisa were separating after 11 years of marriage.