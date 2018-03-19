Boy, 9, shoots sister in argument over video game controller

A 13-year-old girl in the US has died after allegedly being shot by her nine-year-old brother when she refused to give him a video game controller.

Police in Mississippi said the teenager was shot in the back of head on Saturday afternoon and died from her injuries in hospital on Sunday.

A local sheriff said it was not yet clear how the young boy was able to access the .25 calibre handgun.

"He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV," Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told the Clarion Ledger:

"I don't know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy."

Sheriff Cantrell also said the investigation into what happened would not be rushed, adding "this is all new ground for us".

"We've never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9," he said.

"We don't know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly."