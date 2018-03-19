British woman Anna Campbell 'killed fighting alongside female Kurdish group in Syria'

A British woman fighting with a Kurdish armed unit in Syria has died, her father has said.

Anna Campbell, from Lewes, East Sussex, died on March 15 in Afrin while with the Kurdish Women's Protection Units, the YPJ, the BBC said.

It is believed she was killed by Turkish air strikes.

The 26-year-old is the first British woman to have been killed in Syria with the YPG or YPJ.

Seven men have died in the country while fighting alongside the groups.

Dirk Campbell said his daughter "wanted to create a better world and she would do everything in her power to do that".

"I told her of course that she was putting her life in danger, which she knew full well she was doing," he told the BBC.

"I feel I should have done more to persuade her to come back, but she was completely adamant."

Mr Campbell added: "I couldn't affect or try to influence her own perceived destiny. It was the most important thing in life for her."