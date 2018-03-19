Mums make a tear-jerking Carpool Karaoke-style video with their Down's syndrome children

Becky and four year old Archie's video has been seen more than 600,000 times. Credit: Wouldn't Change a Thing / YouTube

Mums and their children with Down's syndrome from across the country have won global praise for their emotional Carpool Karaoke-style video. The video has been watched by more than 600,000 people and brought tears to Carpool Karaoke inventor James Corden. The group was inspired by a SingingHands video, which was signed in Makaton, a form of sign language designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs alongside speech. It is hoped the video, made for World Down’s Syndrome Day on March 21, will change perceptions of people with the condition.

The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as “DesignerGenes”, created to support parents who have a child with Down’s syndrome. Their group was for children born in 2013 and 2014. The idea for the video, which features the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, came from Coventry mum Becky Carless, whose four-year-old son Archie has Down’s syndrome. After watching it, James Corden posted on Twitter:

James Corden @JKCorden Follow This is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke. It made me cry. #wouldntchangeathing x https://t.co/56CwvSXY87