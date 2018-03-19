Warrant sought to investigate Cambridge Analytica files as Facebook calls in digital forensics firm to probe 'data grab'

Facebook has hired a digital forensics firm to conduct Credit: PA

The data watchdog is to apply for a warrant to search computers and servers used by a British firm accused of harvesting personal details from more than 50 million Facebook users. Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman has called on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica to co-operate fully with the investigation by Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham. Ms Denham criticised CA for being "unco-operative" with her probe as she confirmed the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) would apply for a warrant to help her examine the firm's activities. Facebook has hired a digital forensics firm to investigate allegations.

What is Cambridge Analytica accused of?

Cambridge Analytica was allegedly passed personal data from Facebook apps without the consent of the users. It is claimed researchers used the data to build personality and psychological profiles on millions of users. Facebook has ordered digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg to conduct "a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica" following claims the company carried out a 'data grab' of over 50 million profiles in 2014. If the data still exists, the company says "it would be a grave violation of Facebook’s policies and an unacceptable violation of trust". CA was suspended from Facebook last week after it emerged that data on millions of users had not been destroyed as agreed. Meanwhile, further details about the firm's activities included claims the company offered to entrap politicians and used ex-spies to dig for dirt on potential targets.

What are the other allegations?

A Channel 4 undercover investigation recorded CA's chief executive suggesting ways he could help a potential client. Alexander Nix reportedly told an undercover reporter how he could get candidates elected in Sri Lanka. He is quoted as saying: "Just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that's too good to be true, and make sure that that's video recorded, you know, these sorts of tactics are very effective instantly having video evidence of corruption, putting it on the internet, these sorts of things." He even suggested CA could "send some girls around to the candidate's house", adding that Ukrainian girls "are very beautiful, I find that works very well", Channel 4 reported.

What has Cambridge Analytica said?

CA told Channel 4: "We entirely refute any allegation that Cambridge Analytica or any of its affiliates use entrapment, bribes or so-called honeytraps for any purpose whatsoever." The firm added: "Cambridge Analytica does not use untrue material for any purpose." It later tweeted a defence of its "tactics" and said criticism was born out of envy.

How did the data harvesting allegations first emerge?