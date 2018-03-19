13-year-old's plea for 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi to be made available on the NHS

Thousands of people with cystic fibrosis who have been denied the 'life-saving' drug Orkambi have seen their petition gain more than 100,000 signatures ahead of a debate in the House of Commons.

Campaigners have told ITV News the drug is "life-changing" and should be available on the NHS.

People with cystic fibrosis have a life expectancy between 30 to 40 years and while Orkambi is not seen as a cure, it is said to slow the decline of lung function, which is the most common cause of death for people with the condition.

Amalie Pledger, 13, is currently using Orkambi after being placed on Vertex Pharmaceutical's compassionate use programme.

Describing how the drug has changed her life, Amalie told ITV News: "Eventually I stopped planning where I was going to walk between lessons and stopped asking my friends to go slow."

Currently there is a deadlock between the drug's manufacturers, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and the Department of Health.