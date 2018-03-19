Plastic and the Prince

When you got your lunch today – did it come in a plastic tray?

What about your ready meal tonight? Or your pack of chicken breasts?

After the debate over plastic bottles – and about take-away coffee cups – the Prince of Wales on Monday drew attention to the way in which plastic is used in the food industry.

On a production line at a food processing plant in Lincolnshire, we watched as hundreds of tubs of pasta salad were packed into clear plastic trays and dispatched to Co-op stores across the country.

On another line, two hard boiled eggs and a layer of spinach were being packed into small plastic pots.

Only one in three of these tubs and trays will be recycled.

Which is why plastic packaging accounts for 70% of all plastic waste.