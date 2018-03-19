Snow and ice for some at first, turning less cold

After a bitterly cold night there will be lying snow and icy patches at first today with any remaining outbreaks of snow in the far south clearing. Plenty of fine weather for many through the day, becoming a little less cold.

After a fine evening, it will be frosty across many areas overnight. Scattered rain and sleet showers may affect eastern counties by dawn with a few icy stretches forming.

Dry with sunny periods for many tomorrow; the best of these in western areas, but still rather cold. Some scattered wintry showers will continue further east, these turning to rain later.